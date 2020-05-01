TDOT Shifting Traffic On U.S. 27 South in Downtown Chattanooga Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – On Saturday, May 2, 2020, contract crews working on the U.S. 27 reconstruction project in downtown Chattanooga will shift U.S. 27 South traffic onto a new alignment between the Olgiati Bridge and I-24. The traffic shift operation will begin at 7:00 a.m. EDT and be completed by or before 7:00 p.m. EDT. Crews will begin the traffic shift at the Olgiati Bridge and work toward I-24.

As the traffic shift progresses, there will be temporary lane and ramp closures along U.S. 27 South as crews tie in the ramps to the new alignment. Detours will be posted during the temporary ramp closures.

Motorists are advised to avoid U.S. 27 South through downtown Chattanooga on Saturday. If they must travel on U.S. 27 South, motorists should exercise caution when traveling through the construction zone and pay close attention to all posted signs.

Once Saturday’s traffic shift is completed, drivers will be traveling in the final alignment of U.S. 27 South in newly constructed lanes. Traffic on U.S. 27 North will be shifted into its final alignment at a later date.