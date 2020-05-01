Local malls reopening, slowly

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton Place and Northgate Malls are back open today after being closed for weeks.

At Hamilton Place, customers are returning, although it appears many are being cautious.

Mall representatives told News 12 that it will be a gradual reopening.

There was a lot of foot traffic going in the mall, but not all the stores are open yet.

Both malls are operating on adjusted hours.

They will be open from 11 to 7 Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 on Sundays.

Areas where people tend to gather like the food court or children’s play areas will still be closed.

“He’s got the worst of it, yeah. Quarantine sucks. Quarantine really sucks yeah. Just sitting in the house and not being able to go out and like… them just taking that away from us… it’s just it sucks. It gives us nothing to do with. I mean every day you’re bored. I understand why they’re doing it you know but it’s just boring. You know sitting in the house all the time.”

Management says if people gather in groups of 10 or more, then they will be asked to break up.

They also ask that people continue to practice social distancing guidelines.