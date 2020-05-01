Hooked On Science – Create Your Own Lava Lamp

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• Tall Transparent Glass

• Vegetable Oil

• Water

• Food Coloring

• Alka-Seltzer

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Fill the tall transparent glass 1/4 of the way with water. Add food coloring. Describe and classify the water by its observable properties.

STEP 2: Fill the tall transparent glass 2/4 of the way with vegetable oil. Describe and classify the vegetable oil by its observable properties.

STEP 3: Drop an Alka-Seltzer tablet into tall transparent glass and observe. Describe and classify what you see by its observable properties.

EXPLANATION

Oil and water do not mix. The oil stays above the water, since it is less dense than the water. The Alka-Seltzer tablet sinks to the bottom, dissolving in the water, creating a gas. The rising, gas filled, blobs of water push through the vegetable oil to the top. Once at the top, the gas escapes and the blobs of water sink back to the bottom.

