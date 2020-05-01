Hamilton County reports “low prevalence of disease in our community”

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – As we head into another weekend of drive thru testing in Hamilton County, the local health department is happy about the numbers they are getting so far.

Last weekend, the Riverfront Parkway Site conducted 1,377 tests.

Only five of those tests came back positive.

Health Department officials are pleased with the small number.

And they say that indicates that there is a low prevalence of the virus in the community now.

That is what they wanted to hear as businesses begin to reopen.

The drive thru testing continues this weekend:

Riverfront Parkway Site

Saturday-Sunday 8:30AM-12:30PM

1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 (MAP)

Walk-ups welcome or drive-through.

No appointment needed.

The overall numbers today are a total of 163 positive tests with 126 people having recovered in Hamilton County.

The death count remains at 13.