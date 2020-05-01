Groups sue to expand absentee voting in Tennessee amid virus

By JONATHAN MATTISE

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Several groups are suing the state of Tennessee to allow any voter to cast an absentee ballot this year due to worries that people might contract or unwittingly spread the coronavirus in person at the polls.

The federal lawsuit filed Friday in Nashville takes aim at the list of reasons required for a voter to get an absentee ballot in Tennessee, ranging from being at least 60 years old to being sick, hospitalized or physically disabled.

The lawsuit says the list of excuses does not allow voters to get absentee ballots out of fear of contracting COVID-19 or transmitting the virus as a carrier without symptoms.

