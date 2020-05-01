Governor issues new guidance for churches and worship centers

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee says it will be up to each individual faith community on when to meet in person again.

That clears the way for church services this weekend, if churches believe that is wise.

“Tennessee’s faith leaders have been incredibly innovative in finding alternative ways to worship that incorporate social distancing so they can continue to provide spiritual guidance, fellowship, and service to their neighbors during these challenging times,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

The Governor and now Hamilton County, is recommending a phased approach.

They suggest that vulnerable populations (over 65) and children’s activities should be put off until later.

They also suggest limiting attendance in your sanctuary (50%), wear face masks and ask sick people to stay home.

The full guidelines can be found here.

The Governor adds “We’re confident in their ability to determine the proper time and how to incorporate these guidelines to worship in a way that protects the health of their congregation.”