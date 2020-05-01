Food City hand sanitizer made in Cleveland

ABINGTON, Virginia (WDEF) – If you’ve been looking for hand sanitizer, Food City is a good place to look.

One of the subjects covered during an on-line news conference with Food City management yesterday was the shortage of some cleaning and and personal protection items like hand sanitizer.

Food city has contracted with BlendPack, Inc. in Cleveland to make those products.

Company President Steve Smith said on Thursday “Hand sanitizer, I’m proud to say we are in great shape with hand sanitizer. We found a producer in Cleveland. ……We got those almost every day in our stores.”

The company reports it is able to keep its shelves well stocked despite widespread supply issues around the country.