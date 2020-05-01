Cleveland High School Seniors start petition to push back graduation

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – It’s the first day of May and normally high school seniors would be getting excited for graduation.

But some local seniors are asking for administration to push the ceremony further back.

Cleveland High School announced on Thursday that graduation would be held on May 16th, in Raider Arena.

Seniors would be split in half by last name and two different graduations would be held.

But the Student Government Association president started a petition to have the graduation in the summer.

Seniors say they don’t feel like this is a safe option right now and they would like to graduate together.

SGA president says they are trying to share their concerns and frustration with school officials.

“I think for a lot of us safety is one of the biggest concerns as well as not being able to graduate with our entire class. It’s very heartbreaking to be told that we are going to be split in two. We just really hope for a safer graduation where all of us can be together in June. We think that’s a better option and we hope that we can express our concerns in the most respectful way,” says Annabella Pelley, SGA president.

We have reached out to Cleveland City Schools for statement but have not heard back

Over 1 thousands people have signed the petition.