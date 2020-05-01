Healthcare Hero’s Name: Bryan and Star Affolter

Bryan works as a Nurse anaesthetist at a local group, Star (wife) works as a Nurse at Memorial hospital. I don’t know how long they worked there, but over 10 years.

Both are active there and with the recent Tornado event , they where active in volunteering in tornado relief work on the very first day after it occurred, In between there regular medical work.

These two are always helping folks with there skills and or there gifts in our community.

They are real McCoy, they don’t hesitate to assist others in need.

Submitted by: Michael Boutwell Sr