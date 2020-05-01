Bass Anglers trucks set on fire while fishing

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The warmer weather and sunny days are causing people to flock to the rivers and lakes again.

As boaters and fishermen take to the water, their cars and trucks remain parked at their local boat ramp – for hours at a time – unsupervised and alone.

- Advertisement -

Local law enforcement officer, veteran, and bass angler, John Amos, was fishing a mile and a half away when he heard sirens.

That’s when he got a phone call he said he will never forget.

Amos says when he got to Goodfield Boat Ramp he found his truck on fire along with one other.

Related Article: Last Victim Identified in Alabama House Fire

Several other trucks were also vandalized..

Amos says he doesn’t understand why someone would do such a thing.

“Just why? They could have broken in and just taken my stuff. I could replace a window very easily. I’m just like the other gentleman who got his truck broken into. It’s just senseless,” says John Amos, bass angler.

Amos says that his tool box and a few dollars cash were all that the criminals stole from his truck before setting it on fire.

Although most boat ramps do not have cameras, he, along with other boaters, would like to see them added.

“I understand there are budget constraints. There are the TVA sirens at these boat ramps, so there is a power source available. If funding could ever become available to put cameras up,” says Amos.

He says times like these are when everyone should be kind to each other.

“I mean anytime whether you are in a pandemic or not it is terrible to destroy somebody else’s property.”

If you have any information that could lead to the arrest of the person or persons responsible contact the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

A gofundme has been to help Amos out.