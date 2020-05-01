Another death reported at the Life Care Center of Athens

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The number of positive Covid-19 cases at the Life Care Center in Athens continues to climb.

The facility also reports that a third resident has died.

Two are in the hospital.

A total of 97 residents and employees have now tested positive, with 26 tests still pending for the workers.

The facility has lost 39 workers to the virus, who are sent home until they are deemed healthy again.

The company has had to pull workers from other facilities to cover their shifts.

“Any associate from another Life Care facility who works in our Athens facility will not return to their facility until they meet CDC guidelines to safely return to that location.”

The state of Tennessee has now updated their nursing home count for the Athens facility.

If the rest of the numbers are accurate, the Life Care Center cluster is now the second highest in the state, after the Gallatin Center cluster that claimed 23 lives.