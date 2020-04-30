Tennessee unemployment claims still high due to coronavirus

By ADRIAN SAINZ and KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The number of Tennessee residents who filed new unemployment claims last week topped 43,700, bringing the total number of requests for benefits to more than 435,000 since businesses began closing in response to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The Tennessee Department of Labor & Workforce Development on Thursday reported new jobless claims for the week ending April 25.

The highest number of new claims was reported in the counties surrounding Davidson County.

The amount of Tennessee residents seeking unemployment benefits has spiked since many businesses closed in March. Roughly 30.3 million people in the U.S. have now filed for jobless aid.

