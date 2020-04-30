Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase Another 43,000

WDEF News 12 WDEF
Unemployment background
MGN Image

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of April 25 in Tennessee saw another increase with 43,792 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. There were 68,968 new claims the previous week.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 5,018 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 14,927 new claims.

More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Statewide Data:

Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims
March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342
March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098
March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570
April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438
April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910
April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053
April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

TN Workforce Development Area Map

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims
Greater Memphis 8,215
Northwest Tennessee 1,105
Southwest Tennessee 1,480
Northern Middle Tennessee 14,927
Southern Middle Tennessee 3,251
Upper Cumberland 1,510
Southeast Tennessee 5,018
East Tennessee 9,290
Northeast Tennessee 2,379
West TN Mobile American Job Center 14
Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 147
East TN Mobile America Job Center 15

