Tennessee Unemployment Claims Increase Another 43,000

NASHVILLE, TN (WDEF) – The latest unemployment claims for the week of April 25 in Tennessee saw another increase with 43,792 new filings according to the latest report from Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce. There were 68,968 new claims the previous week.

The Southeast Tennessee Local Workforce Development Area saw 5,018 new claims. Northern Middle Tennessee continues to be the hardest hit area of the state with another 14,927 new claims.

- Advertisement -

More than 3.8 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week across the entire United States. Roughly 26 million people have now filed for jobless aid in the five weeks since the coronavirus outbreak began forcing millions of employers to close their doors.

Statewide Data:



Week Ending Date Number of New Claims Filed Continued Claims March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 March 21, 2020 39,096 16,098 March 28, 2020 94,492 34,570 April 4, 2020 116,141 112,438 April 11, 2020 74,772 199,910 April 18, 2020 68,968 267,053 April 25, 2020 43,792 324,543

Local Workforce Development Area Number of New Claims Greater Memphis 8,215 Northwest Tennessee 1,105 Southwest Tennessee 1,480 Northern Middle Tennessee 14,927 Southern Middle Tennessee 3,251 Upper Cumberland 1,510 Southeast Tennessee 5,018 East Tennessee 9,290 Northeast Tennessee 2,379 West TN Mobile American Job Center 14 Middle TN Mobile American Job Center 147 East TN Mobile America Job Center 15

Related Article: Surge in unemployment claims is crashing government websites