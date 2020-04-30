Ringgold Hires Murray Co Assistant Josh Hensley as New Boys Basketball Coach

Ringgold, GA-(WDEF-TV) Ringgold high school introduced Josh Hensley as their new boys head basketball coach on Thursday. He replaces Greg Elkins. Hensley graduated from Murray Co High School in 2008, and he has been an assistant coach on the boys team at Murray Co for the last seven seasons. Even though the Ringgold job will be Hensely’s first varsity head coaching position, he came highly recommended.

Said Ringgold athletic director Lee Shell:”Really people called us concerning him, and that’s an unusual thing. It was from people in our region that we trust very much. It’s just one of those things where you have athletic directors and head coaches call you saying y’all need to look at this kid. Really a young man now. Look at him. So we did.”

Reporter:”Kind of what does this day feel like when you’re a head coach now?”

Said Hensley:”I’m extremely honored. I’m excited. I’m chompin’ at the bit to get started. Obviously we kind of have to pump the brakes on it a little bit with everything that’s going on. It is kind of a surreal feeling. Like I said I’m anxious and fired up to get started.”