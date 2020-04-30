Reopening businesses should flush their pipes

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Businesses around the Tennessee Valley are preparing to reopen on Friday.

Tennessee American Water suggests that if yours has been closed for a while, then you should flush your pipes.

The company says that lack of use can cause lead leaching, and exposure to other contaminants.

The water company says flushing your pipes will maintain the water quality.

Daphne Kirksey tells us “Any water that was sitting there in the pipes for however much time that people have been out of that building, it just clears it out and starts with a whole fresh batch. And one of the main things is to just make sure that you are using cold water because otherwise, you are just going to the tank of the hot water, So, you always want to use cold.”

For more information visit the Tennessee American Water website.