Red Wolves Season Endures Further Delays Amid COVID 19 Outbreak

(chattanoogaredwolves-sc.com) Chattanooga, TN. – The Chattanooga Red Wolves provided updates today on how the ongoing COVID-19 crisis is affecting the 2020 USL League One season start date.

“As we prepare for the 2020 season, the USL realizes that a May 10th start date is not conducive to the health and safety of the general public,” says GM & President Sean McDaniel. “While we anxiously wait to reunite with our fans and get back out on the pitch, the wellbeing of our fans, players, and staff is of the utmost importance. We greatly appreciate the strong support and patience from our fans as we continue to navigate through this global pandemic together. While the USL Board of Governors look to announce a new start date soon, we will continue focusing on our philanthropic efforts, supporting our city and watching our new home, CHI Memorial Stadium, come to life.”

With the approval of the Championship and League One Board of Governors, the USL has extended its temporary suspension of the 2020 Championship and League One seasons. The previous suspension ran through May 10, but with that timeline no longer tenable, the USL will await further guidance and clarity from local, state and national health authorities before announcing a new earliest return to play date. As things stand today, the USL is still in a position to reschedule all matches in both leagues affected by the COVID-19 crisis to date, and will continue to receive guidance from public health experts, as well as a national medical task force comprised of other professional sports leagues and organizations from around the country. While a complete season remains the preferred outcome of any return to play scenario, a variety of alternative competitive formats in both the Championship and League One are also being explored as the USL continues to prioritize the health and wellness of everyone involved.

“Although we are not able to take the field yet, we have made and will continue to make large strides in our organization and community. The progress on our new home, CHI Memorial Stadium, continues to take shape off of I-75. Last week, our boys Academy was accepted into ECNL, which is one of the top youth leagues in the nation. Our Academy girls and boys are committing to continue their education and play college soccer. I would also like to thank everyone that helped contribute to our extremely successful disaster relief supply drive and merchandise for meals initiative which provided over 1350 meals for Hamilton County students in need. While we may not be out on the field, we will continue to remain safely prevalent in the community and support our city in need, ” says President and GM Sean McDaniel.