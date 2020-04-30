Healthcare Hero’s Name: Michalle Morris, MSN

Michalle owns and operates Scenic City Wellness since May of 2019. As a Nurse Practitioner, she is Primary Care for hundreds of patients. During this time, many have closed their doors completely, but Michalle understands how essential primary care can be, as the secondary effects of COVID-19 is the lack of treatment of patient’s health conditions. So she safely opens her doors to the guidelines for social distances. She is an amazing provider and wonderful person.

Submitted by: Alan Parmer