Life Care Center of Athens reports more Covid-19 cases

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Life Care Center of Athens has updated the number of Covid-19 case at the facility.

87 people have now tested positive… 58 residents and 29 workers.

The number of positive tests have been unusually high for the residents, 58 of 95 came up positive.

The employee testing was closer to normal with two thirds testing negative.

Two of the residents have died from the facility.

Two more have been hospitalized.

The other positive cases are being treated in a COVID-19 isolation area by their staff.

“They are putting in heroic efforts to ensure that our patients are receiving the best care.”

This week, Tennessee Health Department Commissioner, Dr. Lisa Piercey talked about an aspect of Covid-19 that is making it tougher on senior care facilities.

They are finding that many seniors have a longer pre-symptomatic period.

“They can test positive and look well for a long time.”

And that can make diagnosing them more of a problem.