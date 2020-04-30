Gyms across the state of Tennessee prepare to open on Friday

CLEVELAND, Tenn (WDEF) – Friday, Gyms in Tennessee will be allowed to open, but expected to follow Governor Bill Lee’s guidelines.

Ohh Yeah Fitness Complex in Cleveland Tn is gearing up for their reopening first thing Friday morning.

The gym has been closed since mid march and just had their grand opening 12 weeks before.

Owner of the gym says it hasn’t been an easy year.

“Closing the club was tough after our grand opening. But we of course knew why we needed to. Reopening is just as tough. Because I think there are a lot of people who believe we should not open and then our members are begging us to open,” says Larry Gurney, Owner of Ohh Yeah Fitness Complex.

Gurney says that he and his staff are taking all of the necessary precautions.

When you walk through the doors of Ohh Yeah fitness you will be given a free mask.

It is mandatory to wipe down every station you use, when you work out.

Gurney says they will only allow three people per thousand feet, so only 90 people will be allowed in this 33,000 square foot gym, at a time.

“Usually we are open 24 hours. But, what we are doing now is we are closing early. We are actually closing at 10 pm, because we are having our staff along with our janitorial staff come through every night and in the morning and wipe everything down,” says Gurney.

Gurney says that exercise is as essential to the body and mind, as food and water..

This gym owner and his staff are excited to begin the reopening process and plan to provide a much needed relief to their members and to the general community.

