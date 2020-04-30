Food City will require their employees to wear masks beginning Friday

ABINGTON, Virginia (WDEF) – Food City is taking extra measures to ensure the safety of their employees.

Beginning tomorrow, the company will be requiring all employees and their vendors to wear masks.

The company says that this is an extra precaution that they are taking to ensure the safety of their employees.

President Steve Smith said today “We’ve gone down the highly suggested route and again, we’ve seen some folks have chosen not to honor that. It will be mandatory tomorrow unless someone has got a valid health concern or a requirement that they can’t wear a face covering. We’ll listen to that.”

Before, the company only suggested that their employees wear masks.