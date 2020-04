Address: 738 Public Works Drive

Chattanooga, TN 37401

Hours: 9am-6pm

Services Offered: Pick Up

Other Services:

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 275-5956

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://easycardonation.org

Additional Details: Contactless vehicle pickup for all charitable donation cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Many medical research and hospital charities available to receive proceeds.