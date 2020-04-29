Weather Update: Wednesday Night’s Forecast – April 29th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Cooler Tomorrow, Then A Nice Start To May, Weather Wise!



Any showers will move off to the East through the night time. Some leftover clouds and cooler overnight with lows near 50.

Lingering clouds, breezy, and cool for Thursday with a spotty shower possible but mainly dry. Highs will struggle to reach the low to mid 60’s and the mountains may stay in the 50’s.. After a chilly start, lots of sunshine and pleasant Friday with highs around 70. Continued dry with a big warm up for the weekend with lots of sunshine and highs near 80 Saturday and into the 80’s on Sunday.

76 & 51 are our seasonal highs and lows.

