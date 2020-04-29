Thank you for all the kind words about John Mercer

So completely stunned and saddened by the news on John Mercer. I truly thought he was one of the best #chattanooga had when it came to a news man. We were very very lucky to have him. So sad for his family and friends at @wdefnews12

I am at a loss for words. My thoughts and prayers go out to John’s family and the @wdefnews12 news team. Rest in Peace John

Danny Lynn Stevenson So Sorry To Hear This! I Saw Him At Wal-Mart All The Time! What A Super Nice Guy! We Got To Were We Spoke All The Time! Gone To Soon!

Mike Dunlap Prayers for his family and colleagues. He was one of the best, most trusted people in the news. Really going to miss him doing what he had perfected. Rest in peace John…

James Mclemore Gonna miss seeing him on the news but I actually knew john personally and he was one of the greatest people in the world rest in heaven my dear friend see you again oneday

jamespmahon RIP John Mercer gone before his time. We covered it all in 3 years together, tornadoes, terrorist attacks and Through Irish Eyes. You led by example. Ar Dheis De Go Raibh a hAnam. @johnmercernews @news12now

Kathy Morin Can’t believe he’s gone! He was the ‘only news caster’ I liked and could understand with my hearing aids!!! God bless his family with comfort💜