Salons, other close contact businesses can reopen May 6

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced that hair salons and barbershops can reopen next Wednesday, May 6.

This will be the fourth phase of reopening, after restaurants and retail restarted this week — with gyms to follow on Friday.

The news comes as a relief to stylists, who have been frustrated with the state and local governments changing the reopen date.

The Hamilton County Health Department will be the governing body for the reopening in Chattanooga.

“We know that for these businesses, things like masks are especially important because the close contact that employees have with customers,” Gov. Lee said. “We’ll have guidance for these businesses for the end of the week, and we will be asking each of those businesses to take the Tennessee Pledge, like we have for restaurants, retail, and gyms.”

The Health Department says it will follow whatever guidelines the governor sets later this week.