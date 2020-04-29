Reopening rebellion? District Attorney says he won’t enforce Covid-19 restrictions

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Opposition to parts of the Tennessee Governor’s last executive order developed early today—as some local authorities rebelled against the idea that barber shops and Salons would be closed for another few weeks.

The 10th District’s top lawyer told Mix 104.1 in Cleveland this morning that he wouldn’t go along.

- Advertisement -

District Attorney General Steve Crump says “I’m not saying that Governor Lee has done anything wrong..in fact I think he’s handled himself remarkably well in all of this. I done have any complaints about it. But when the orders leave a situation where a barber in Knox county can open up and go back to work on Friday. and a barber here in Cleveland is supposed to be given a citation by law enforcement and I’m supposed to prosecute..that can’t be right. So we’re going to be ceasing all prosecutions of violations of executive orders effective today.”