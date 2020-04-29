Rare Tennessee-Georgia Crossover Game This Fall With East Ridge and Ridgeland

The Georgia state line is literally in the backyard of East Ridge high school.

Yet this fall, the Pioneers will play a North Georgia football team for the first time since the 1980’s.

East Ridge opens with a home game against Ridgeland.

So why don’t we see the Pioneers and other Chattanooga area schools play these cross-over match-ups?

The main reason we don’t see cross over games between Tennessee and Georgia high school football teams has to do with contract scheduling.

Said Ridgeland head coach Kip Klein:”But Georgia, we’re on the first year of our contracts, and Tennessee is on the last year of their contracts, and so they’ve never really coincided.”

Said East Ridge head coach Tim James:”We just kind of fell into this one, but we’re happy we did because I was looking at having nine ballgames. This way I can have ten ballgames. It should be a pretty good gate hopefully.”

Think of the money Chattanooga schools and North Georgia schools could save on travel if they could simply cross the border.

Said Klein:”Budget wise I think I spent right at 55-hundred to six thousand dollars on the LaGrange trip to Troup last year. I told my guys I wanted to really freak Tim out and make him think we weren’t coming and just dress here and warm up here and then get on the bus. Get a police escort right down past Lakeview Middle School right into the back door.”

Central is crossing the border to play Southeast Whitfield.

Head coach Curt Jones wishes he could venture into the Peach State more often.

Said Jones:”You look at how this area has done in the college recruiting world in the last five to ten years and how it has spiked. I think if we could go down and play the North Georgia teams and have some success, I think you migh even see that elevate a little bit more.”

Said Klein:”Who wouldn’t want to see South Pittsburg and Ridgeland?”

Reporter:”I would.” (Laughter) I’d love to see that! Sign them up!”

Said James:”There has always been that argument who has the better brand of football Georgia or Tennessee. I think it gives the fans something to talk about and argue about. Lot of moms and dads work together in the same communities. It’s good for the sport. Good for the communities.”