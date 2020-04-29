Mom to Mom – Beat Stress and Refresh Your Mind and Body With Yoga

Beat stress and refresh your mind and body with some yoga. Almost everyone suffers from some sort of anxiety or stress depending on how many kids you got at home or just what you have going on in your life. That’s why it’s perfect to do yoga. Here are some yoga moves you can try at home.

Start off in Child’s Pose, which is a great hip opener. Hold this pose for one to two minutes. Then go into Thread the Needle. Take your right arm and thread it under your left arm. Hold this pose for 20 to 30 seconds, and then go to the other side and hold the other side for 20 to 30 seconds.

- Advertisement -

Then go onto your backs and into the Sleeping Pigeon. Take your right leg and hold it up and cross over our left leg. Pull that up and hold that for 20 to 30 seconds as well. And then cross over our other leg and hold that for 20 to 30 seconds.

End with a Reclined Butterfly. Put the heels of your feet together and lay down on your back. Put our right hand over your heart and your left hand over your belly. Lay there for another one to two minutes and just breathe.

Related Article: Household Items To Build Your Quarantine Gym

It only takes five minutes a day. Be sure to check out our Facebook page, and be sure to check out our Mom To Mom page for more tips.