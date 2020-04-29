In Loving Memory of John Mercer: 1964-2020

The News 12 family is deeply saddened to share the loss of one of our own. Our friend and colleague, John Mercer passed away late last night.

His family would like to share that John has passed away from a heart-related condition, not related in any way to the coronavirus. John fought hard for six days. His daughters want him remembered as the best father ever, but they know he is at peace and happy to see his mom, dad, and sister again.

- Advertisement -

Arrangements are pending. If you are so inclined, John’s family requests donations in John’s name to the American Heart Association.

Please respect the family’s wishes for privacy at this time.

From the News 12 family, we will dearly miss John, his humor, his professionalism, his love for his family, and his strength in crisis.