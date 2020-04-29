Karl’s Family Restaurant in Hixson is another Covid-19 casualty

HIXSON, Tennessee (WDEF) – A family restaurant in Hixson is the latest victim of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The name has changed a few times over the decades, but the same family has been running Karl’s Family Restaurant now through generations.

- Advertisement -

Commuters have been driving past the Karl’s sign next to Northgate Mall for years along Hixson Pike.

Karl’s closed with other restaurants on March 19th.

But now the property is up for sale.

The real estate agent tells The Chattanoogan that the family has been considering closing it down for more than a year, but the Coronavirus was the last straw.

You can read more on the history of Karl’s here.