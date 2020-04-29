Bicycle chase on Sand Mountain

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – Deputies in northeast Alabama found themselves in a (low speed?) chase of a man on a bicycle Monday night.

A deputy wanted to talk to the bicyclist on Country Road 784 on Sand Mountain above Rising Fawn.

When he got close, the man fled into a yard.

The chase moved to County Road 141 with the bicyclist refusing to stop.

When a second deputy joined the chase, the suspect ditched the bike and fled on foot into the woods.

Deputies found and arrested 46 year old Bryon Gentry of Bryant.

They also found he had an outstanding warrant for Domestic Violence.

And they added Resisting Arrest and Attempt to Elude to his charges.

Sheriff Nick Welden says “Last night’s chase is a good example of how some will run even when they obviously have no real means of escape.”

“I want to personally thank our guys and girls for putting in the hard work to keep our county safe, even when it means they are at greater risk during the coronavirus pandemic. While many public services are suspended during this time, our profession doesn’t afford us the opportunity to stay at home,” he said.