Address: 275 S Forest Rd.

Chickamauga, GA 30707

Hours: 7 days a week!

Services Offered: Pick Up

Other Services: 25 Cent Auctions On Facebook

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

http://www.facebook.com/groups/thebearsdenweeklyauctions

Additional Details: New auctions every week!!! The Bears Den Weekly Auctions have been running online Facebook auctions for over 2 years!! Every item starts at just 25 Cents!!! Find us on Facebook and join the FUN!! Meet ups are at I-75 Flea Market Booth S407