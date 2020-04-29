Address: 275 S Forest Rd.
Chickamauga, GA 30707
Hours: 7 days a week!
- Advertisement -
Services Offered: Pick Up
Other Services: 25 Cent Auctions On Facebook
Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
http://www.facebook.com/groups/thebearsdenweeklyauctions
Additional Details: New auctions every week!!! The Bears Den Weekly Auctions have been running online Facebook auctions for over 2 years!! Every item starts at just 25 Cents!!! Find us on Facebook and join the FUN!! Meet ups are at I-75 Flea Market Booth S407