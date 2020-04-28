Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – April 28th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Scattered Showers And Storms Rolling Back In For Tomorrow!



Expect increasing clouds through the night time. It will be milder overnight with lows in the upper 50’s to around 60.

- Advertisement -

Cloudy and breezy Wednesday with showers and storms moving in from the West. Some of these storms could be strong with gusty winds the biggest threat. Highs in the upper 60’s to near 70. Any showers will move off to the East Wednesday night with lows by Thursday morning near 50.

Lingering clouds and cooler for Thursday with a spotty shower possible but mainly dry. Highs will struggle to reach the low 60’s and the mountains will stay in the 50’s.. After a chilly start, lots of sunshine and pleasant Friday with highs around 70. Continued dry with a big warm up for the weekend with some sunshine and highs back in the 80’s by Sunday.

76 & 51 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.