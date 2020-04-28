More Volunteers are Needed for Tornado Relief

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Clean up efforts after the Easter Sunday tornado are on-going.

From churches, organizations, and just about anyone who wants to lend a helping hand are finding ways to give back to the community.

Members of the Saint Martin of Tours Episcopal Church on East Brainerd decided to give away free meals to volunteers and those impacted by the tornadoes. In just two days, they’ve made a lot of progress.

“125 so far just in two days. 125” said Cheryl Roddy, a member of the St. Martin of Tours Episcopal Church.

River City Insurance partnered with Tropical Smoothie and Erie Insurance Group, giving away free smoothies outside of the YMCA Tuesday.

It’s been an emotional ride for insurance agent Jim Hartley. He’s spoken to over 200 people who suffered damage to their homes.

“It’s emotionally upsetting. I just want people to know were here and we’re going to get through this” said Jim Hartley, owner of River City Insurance.

And for Karen Wallace, volunteers deserve a treat.

“We’re like lets volunteer, get out there, and donate product to people are out there on those front lines” said Karen Wallace from Tropical Smoothie.

Inside the YMCA, a volunteer reception center was established by members of the Collegedale 7th Day Adventist Church.

They’re recruiting volunteers, especially those with power tools and machinery, to help with the clean up efforts.

“We wanted to go more strategically” said Disaster relief Coordinator Melissa Moore from the Collegedale 7th Day Adventist Church. “Starting zone by zone, to go door to door. We want to make sure nobody was falling through the cracks.”

A group was sent out Tuesday to Stephen Lane from the organized group at the Y.M.C.A.

Volunteers hope their generous efforts goes a long way for those impacted.

“You see the loss that they having and the things that they’re going through and you can’t do anything but humble yourself and try to be there for them” said volunteer Cory Smith.

The help from volunteers means everything to Joann Frazier after losing her home.

“They’ve done everything that everybody would want done” said Frazier. “They’ve been here for us. I can truly say they was wonderful.”

If you or anyone you know would like to lend a helping hand in the volunteer efforts, click the link below.

Link: http://Ihelpchattanooga.org