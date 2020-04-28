Tornado unemployment aid available in 2 Tennessee counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Workers in two Tennessee counties can now apply for disaster unemployment aid after deadly tornado-producing storms tore through the region on Easter. The state Department of Workforce and Labor says the assistance is available to Hamilton and Bradley county workers or self-employed people who lost work or had work interrupted due to a major disaster, as long as they aren’t eligible for regular unemployment. Applications must be filed within 30 days of when the availability of the program was announced. President Donald Trump has declared the two counties major disaster areas, where four people were killed due to the storms.

