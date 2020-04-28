Titans Excited With Their Draft Selections

The Titans enjoyed an excellent season last year making the AFC title game, and it appears they enjoyed an excellent draft class as well.

According to NFL.com, Tennessee had the fifth best class.

Time will tell exactly how productive the class becomes, but the Voice of the Titans Mike Keith says the team got what they wanted.

According to Mike Keith, the Titans filled their needs in the NFL Draft starting with the giant, offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson of Georgia.

Said Keith:”His size. 6’6 and-a-half, 350-pounds. His athleticism. His youth. He’s just 21-years-old. He could have gone back to Georgia for two more years and played. When they went on the clock, this is the guy I thought they would select because he checks all the boxes for where they want to be on the offensive line, and that’s physical, physical, physical.”

And LSU defensive back Kristian Fulton checked all the boxes too.

Speed. Speed. Speed.

Said Keith:”The Titans were not fast enough at the corner back position, particularly in that AFC Championship game against Kansas City. They knew they needed to add speed at that spot, and with Kristian Fulton they’ve done that.”

The Titans also filled a need for speed in the offensive backfield as well in App State running back Darryton Evans.

Said Keith:”He ran 4.41. He was the second fastest back at the combine. They like his power. They like his ability to run the zone schemes and to catch the football.”

Can’t go wrong adding a couple of more veterans either.

And that’s what Keith expects out of general manager Jon Robinson.

Said Keith:”Jon Robinson makes it very, very clear that he shops everywhere. Okay. He shops on 5th Avenue in New York. He shops in Chicago at the fancy stores. He goes to Rodeo Drive, but then he goes to flea markets. He shops on-line. He’s looking at garage sales. Jon Robinson never stops shopping for the roster.”