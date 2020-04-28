Parents using telemedicine more for sick children

Telemedicine is taking the state by storm during the wake of COVID-19.

News 12’s Bekah Birdsall looks at why it’s become so popular, and how lawmakers are making it more accessible.

- Advertisement -

Telemedicine is defined as getting access to medical care through a virtual setting from a practitioner or doctor.

“Telehealth specifically requires that you have both audio and video through either a smartphone, computer, or other device such as a tablet and so that way we can see the patient, we can talk with the patient.”

Dr. Greg Phelps, CEO of Alleo Health says this helps people afraid to come to the hospital or doctor’s office due to COVID-19, but also, working families, the elderly, those without transportation and many more.

The CEO of Erlanger Children’s Hospital, Don Mueller explains particularly children and their parents…

“We’ve seen more than a thousand pediatric visits via telemedicine across all of our service lines, so there’s a lot of health care that can take place via telemedicine. It’s very efficient, parents can stay at the house, kids don’t have to miss school if they were in school if they were in school.”

Mueller says his staff will always continue to see patients in person, but to know they have this option of a virtual appointment.

” if you’re well and want to come see a doctor that’s fine, but we can also offer you a telehealth visit that is more convenient and makes sense for the type of healthcare that you need.”

Tennessee Representative Robin Smith sponsored the legislative bill that passed in March that increased telemedicine access.

“Whether its a woman seeing their OBGYN, whether it’s a pediatrician with a mom or a dad making sure that their children have access to their own pediatrician, a cardiologist seeing their own patients. So this particular bill that passed on March the 19th was a version that allows Tennessee providers to do this type of medicine in their own practice and also be reimbursed by insurance companies.”

She said COVID-19 accelerated the telemedicine bill, but had it in the works since last year.

“The reason for the bill is just to bring Tennessee patients and Tennessee providers into the technology age and improve the outcomes.”

She said the public reaction to the introduction of telemedicine has been positive.

“I think that it is a welcome part of the future, but it will never replace the care given by physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants.”

Reporting in Chattanooga, I’m Bekah Birdsall, News 12 Now.