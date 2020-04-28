New steps in Tennessee’s phased reopening

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Governor Bill Lee issued a new executive order on Tuesday meant to replace the Safer at Home orders that are set to expire at the end of the month.

Restaurants, parks and golf courses have already begun to reopen under the TNplege.com stipulations.

Retail stores reopen on Wednesday (Hamilton Place plans on reopening on Friday).

The Governor announced today that gyms and fitness centers will be allowed to reopen on Friday if they meet the TNpledge.com guidelines.

That means..

— 50% capacity

— communal areas closed

— no juice bars or coffee stations

— classes also reduced by 50%

But the new order does offer clarifications on what is not open again.

Still closed/banned:

— gatherings of 10 or more (this does not include businesses which will keep us from congregating within 6 feet of each other)

— so festivals, fairs, parades, sports and camps are still closed

— bars, night clubs, live performance venues, bowling, arcades theaters, playgrounds, senior centers, skating rinks all remain closed

— close contact businesses like salons, barber shops, spas, tattoo, tanning & massage services.

— nursing homes and long term care facilities still closed to visitors

ALL THE ABOVE NOW CLOSED THROUGH ALL OF MAY

The order does NOT cover places of worship.

The administration will offer specific guidelines for safe worship if in-person services are held, but the order strongly encourages places of worship to continue virtual or online services where possible.

The order does NOT ban weddings and funerals, but also encourages postponing large gatherings.

The Governor stresses the key to all reopenings is that “Tennesseans have got to stay committed to social distancing” whether at home, work or out in the world.

This order does exempt the large cities/counties, but Mayor Jim Coppinger has made it clear he is going by the Governor’s Tennessee Pledge recommendations.

Today he issued the reopening order for all Hamilton County retail stores.