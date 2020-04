HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Prosecutors have added new charges to the operator of a mobile home park.

Kimberly Gail West and her husband were charged with hoarding tornado relief items at the Auburn Hills Trailer Park.

- Advertisement -

But in a court hearing today, detectives said she confronted witnesses after she was released on the original charges.

She has now been rearrested for two counts of coercion of a witness.