Mayor Coppinger reopens Hamilton County retail stores

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – From the Mayor’s Office:

Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced today that all retail stores throughout Hamilton County can open Wednesday, April 29th, with specific guidelines.

The Hamilton County Health Department will open retail stores based on the authority delegated by Governor Bill Lee in his Tennessee Pledge, released last Friday.

All retail stores shall comply with the guidelines found in the “Tennessee Pledge: Reopening Tennessee Responsibly” document, found on Hamilton County’s website at www.HamiltonTN.gov or on the state of Tennessee’s website at www.TN.gov.