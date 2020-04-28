Little Women: Atlanta cast member was a Brainerd High grad

ATLANTA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga native who found reality show stardom in Atlanta has died after a vehicle crash.

Ashley Ross was involved in a head on collision Sunday night south of Atlanta.

She died from her injuries on Monday.

Ross, known of Ms. Minnie, graduated from Brainerd High in 2004.

She became a cast member of the Lifetime series Little Women: Atlanta on the last four seasons.

The show follows the lives of women with dwarfism who try to make it in the hip-hop community.

The show posted this note on their website:

Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved “Ms. Minnie.” Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women: Atlanta. She will be dearly missed.

You can view clips of her here.