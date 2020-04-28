Lee Golfer Beck Burnette Wins Phil Mickelson Freshman of the Year Award

(leeuflames.com) NORMAN, Okla. — Beck Burnette of Lee University has been named the recipient of the prestigious 2020 Division II Phil Mickelson Outstanding Freshman Award.

Burnette posted a 71.30 scoring average over the 2019-20 season, ranking 10th across Division II according to Golfstat, and set the single season scoring average record at Lee University. Burnette helped lead the Flames to a No. 9 national ranking and finished in the top-11 in all six events played.

“I’m extremely blessed to be the recipient of the Mickelson Award. I’m honored to be selected and this definitely is a confidence boost for the rest of my collegiate career,” said Burnette, a native of Blairsville, Ga. “Being nationally recognized is something I only could have dreamed of just a few years ago. But winning this is also humbling when I see the other great players that have won the Mickelson award in the past. Coach Maupin and my teammates were such an encouragement the whole year, especially when I would get frustrated with my game. I can’t wait to come back in the fall and see what the team is capable of. God has blessed me in more ways than I can count, and I’m so excited to see where He takes me in golf and in life.”

Burnette capped off his stellar freshman campaign by being named PING All-South Region as well as earning PING Second Team All-America Honors.

“This is quite the honor, and well-deserved for Beck. He had an incredible freshman season. When you look at the past winners of this award, you quickly see how prestigious it is, and it’s exciting to see Lee University represented on there now. Beck set this as a goal for himself to begin the year, and put the work in, it’s very cool to see that pay off for him. We’re very proud of him!”

AJ Ewart of Barry, Chris Fosdick of Florida Southern, Leo Johansson of USC-Aiken, and Gonzalo Moreno of Goldey-Beacom all joined Burnette on the All-Freshman Team.