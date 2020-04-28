Gov. Ivey allows beaches, retail stores to open with limits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says that retail stores, beaches and non-emergency medical procedures can resume, with limits, later this week as she announced a loosening of state restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Ivey said a “safer at home” order will take effect Thursday evening when the current stay-home order expires. Under the new order, hair salons, on-site restaurant dining, gyms and other places will remain closed through May 15.
State Health Officer Scott Harris said the state has not met the White House’s guidelines of 14 days of a downward trajectory in case numbers in order to proceed to a phase one reopening.