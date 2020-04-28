Gov. Ivey allows beaches, retail stores to open with limits

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says that retail stores, beaches and non-emergency medical procedures can resume, with limits, later this week as she announced a loosening of state restrictions because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ivey said a “safer at home” order will take effect Thursday evening when the current stay-home order expires. Under the new order, hair salons, on-site restaurant dining, gyms and other places will remain closed through May 15.