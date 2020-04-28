Bradley County charges suspect in Monday fatal shooting

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County deputies have charged a man with the deadly shooting Monday afternoon southeast of Cleveland.

It happened at a home on McClanahan Road Southeast, just off Highway 64.

Bradley officials now say that David A. King called to report that he shot a man who he thought was trying to break into his car.

Paramedics tried to resuscitate Ramon Avila Tercero, but it failed.

Detectives determined that Tercero had worked for King before and King claimed he had stolen from him.

But a pair of females told a different version of the story.

They say Tercero arrived earlier and spoke with them.

He got in a car to leave with them when King stopped them and told Tercero he wasn’t supposed to be on his property.

The witnesses say King then shot him in the back of the car.

And they say he was pleading with King before he was shot.

After consulting with the District Attorney, deputies charged him with First Degree Murder.