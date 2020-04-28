Bishop plans to resume public masses on Pentecost Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bishop Richard Stika of the Diocese of Knoxville says he hopes to resume public masses for all east Tennessee congregations for Pentecost Sunday, May 30-31st.

The Diocese includes Catholic churches in the Chattanooga area.

“I understand how much our parishioners want to return to their churches, see their priests, and once again have a personal connection with the sacraments. However, there are steps we need to take to ensure that we can do this safely,” Bishop Stika said.

The Bishop realizes that some churches may open sooner.

“I feel it is necessary to carefully review the state, county, and municipal guidelines that have been issued, some as recently as this week. It is my hope that by the Solemnity of Pentecost, which we celebrate as the day the Holy Spirit came to the Apostles, and the day our Church began, we can, in some fashion, return to public Masses in our diocese.”

Bishop Stika with pastors, priests and healthcare experts to make sure congregations meet safety guidelines.

“We will need to be in compliance with these guidelines,” Bishop Stika said. “We will use the next few weeks to make sure we’re doing things properly, and I know that all of our priests join me in looking forward to celebrating the Mass with our parish families once again.”