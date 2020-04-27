Weather Update: Monday Night’s Forecast – April 27th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Looking Good Again For Tuesday, But Scattered Storms Return Wednesday!



Expect some passing clouds through the night time. Not as chilly with lows in the upper 40’s to around 50.

Becoming mostly sunny for Tuesday. It will be warmer and continued dry with highs in the upper 70’s. Increasing clouds and milder Tuesday night with lows only around 60 and a breeze out of the South. Cloudy and breezy Wednesday with showers and storms moving in from the West. Highs in the upper 60’s to near 70.

Lingering clouds, breezy, and cooler for Thursday with highs stuck in the low to mid 60’s. Lots of sunshine and pleasant Friday with highs in the low 70’s. Continued dry with a big warm up for the weekend with some sunshine and highs back in the 80’s.

76 & 50 are our seasonal highs and lows.

