Religious freedom attorneys pick their battles amid pandemic

NEW YORK (AP) — As states grapple with when and how to reopen establishments amid the pandemic, religious freedom remains a legal flashpoint.

That’s particularly true for the conservative nonprofits that have taken a leading role in representing churches which have challenged stay-home orders.

While a few pastors have grabbed headlines by defying public health orders with large services, some of those conservative nonprofits have found success defending a less polarizing practice: drive-in worship designed to gather the faithful in person, at a distance.