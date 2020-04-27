New England Patriots Cut Former Chattanooga Mocs DE Keionta Davis

The New England Patriots have officially released former Chattanooga Mocs defensive end Keionta Davis. The Red Bank high school grad has struggled to stay healthy in his brief NFL career.

After signing as a rookie free agent in August of 2017, Davis spent that entire season on the non-football injury reserve list. Then in 2018, Davis made the Pats 53 man roster, and played in six regular season games. He also got a Super Bowl ring as New England won the Super Bowl that season. Then in 2019, Davis spent the entire season on injured reserve.