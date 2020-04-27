Life Care Center in Athens gets 51 new positive COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Tennessee (WDEF) – Athens, Tennessee officials have learned of a major Covid-19 cluster at a senior care facility in their community.

Last week, Life Care Center of Athens reported their first positive test.

The facility’s executive director says as a result, they tested all their clients.

Today City Manager Seth Sumner reported 51 new positive tests for the city since Sunday.

Officials say the new cases come from the Life Care Center.

The facility is separating the positive patients from the others and has frozen any new admissions.

The Health Department is now testing all their employees.

City Manger Seth Sumner says “This is hard for Athens… this is hard for McMinn County.”

McMinn now has a total of 65 cases, shooting past Bradley County or any of their neighboring counties.

This would be the second largest senior care facility cluster in Tennessee since the Gallatin evacuation a few weeks ago.

They ended up with 162 positive cases and 21 deaths.

Here is a statement from Life Care Center of Athens’ executive director.

At Life Care Center of Athens, the safety and well-being of our residents are our highest priority. The safety and well-being of our associates and our community are also paramount considerations in every action we take.

In an effort to fully understand the spread of the virus, 100% of our residents were tested over the past few days. As results come back, our number of positive cases are being appropriately reported to all the required agencies, and we remain in consistent communication with residents’ family members. We are strictly following guidelines from the CDC, the Tennessee State Department of Health and the local department of health to protect the safety of our residents and associates.

The health department is also offering testing for all of our associates, which is being completed today, April 27. Both the state and local health departments have been extremely supportive, and we extend our sincere thanks.

As of now, patients who test positive are separated from those who test negative. We have also paused admissions because we want our focus to remain on our current residents and associates.

Our associates are the truest heroes in all of this. Our facility is a family, and we’re all working together to take care of our residents and each other. We remain committed to providing quality care as we fight COVID-19.

–Jeffery Ricks, executive director