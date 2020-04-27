Gov. Ivey expected to announce future of COVID-19 stay-home order in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to make an announcement regarding the future of state closure orders because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris have scheduled a Tuesday morning news conference along with members of the governor’s coronavirus task force.

Alabama is under a stay-home order through April 30.

Ivey spokeswoman Gina Maiola said previously that the state would likely hear an announcement early this week as to how Alabama will gradually phase in business.

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported Monday that Alabama had more than 6,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 215 reported deaths.