Georgia governor says no decision on replacing shelter order

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he’s still deciding what comes next after the state’s shelter-in-place order expires after Thursday.

Gov. Brian Kemp made the remarks Monday after he loosened the order to allow a number of businesses to reopen.

Kemp’s public health chief says Georgia moved forward with allowing reopening even though the state didn’t meet all the opening benchmarks set by President Donald Trump’s administration.

The Republican Kemp is papering over criticism leveled at him by the president last week. Kemp says of Trump that “I appreciate his leadership.”

Georgia reports more than 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 994 deaths late Monday.